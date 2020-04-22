Save up to $210 on Casper’s Original 12-inch Foam Mattress priced from $514

- Apr. 22nd 2020 1:44 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Casper Original Foam Mattress for $739.43 shipped for the full version. Typically selling for $895, todays offer saves you $156, beats the previous price cut by $21, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Comprised of four layers of premium foam, Casper’s 12-inch mattress is said to offer support, breathability, and bounce. It is designed for all body types thanks to a zoned support system that helps with “optimal spinal alignment.” As someone who’s been sleeping on one for well over a year now, I can easily back most of those claims. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below for more deals.

Other Casper mattress deals include:

Complete the package and bring home Casper’s Sleep Pillow for $54 at Amazon. With plenty of savings left over from picking up any of the mattresses, this is a great buy to rest your head on similar memory foam support from the mattress.

Casper Original Foam Mattress features:

Casper was created to re-imagine sleep from the ground up. All of Casper’s sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research & development team. Casper was named one of fast Company’s most innovative companies in the world and the Casper mattress was crowned one of time Magazine’s best inventions.

