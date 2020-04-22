A new Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum is yours for $200 (Reg. $330)

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. That’s $130 off what Dyson charges and is an offer we have seen beaten only once before. Compared to Dyson V6, this vacuum ratchets up the power by 75%. It also wields longer battery life with up to 30-minutes of fade-free suction per charge. A HEPA filtration system ensures that air cranked out by the machine is cleaner than before. Dyson backs this new condition vacuum with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pass up the Dyson brand for Shark’s Navigator Freestyle Vacuum to spend $70 less. This offering costs $130 and is also cordless, providing you with the freedom and flexibility of heading anywhere without having the need for a power outlet.

Need something compact? Then I recommend having a look at our recent hands-on video review of Eufy’s HomeVac H11. This handheld is charged via USB and will only set Prime members back $45.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum features:

The Dyson V7 Fluffy Cord-free vacuum comes equipped with the soft roller cleaner head. Invented for hard floors, the soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. It has 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 Cord-free vacuum. The Dyson V7 Fluffy cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Cord-free. Hassle-free. Powerful suction. HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!