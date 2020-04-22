Keep the family occupied with UNO card games from $5: Minecraft, Mario, more

- Apr. 22nd 2020 11:55 am ET

38% off From $5
0

Amazon is now offering the UNO Minecraft Card Game for $5.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $8, this is nearly 40% of the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. UNO Minecraft is currently on sale at GameStop for $6.50. This is the same family card game you remember but with a blocky twist. It features Minecraft characters as well as the Creeper rule card which will force your opponents to draw three more cards from the pile. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more UNO deals.

More UNO Card Game Deals:

There’s really nothing like some good card games to keep the whole family engaged at home right now. Something like UNO or Cards Against Humanity (depending on your age group there) are excellent options. In fact, Cards Against Humanity Family Edition released completely free in the wake of COVID-19 and you can just print out the whole set out at home right now.

UNO Minecraft Card Game features:

  • Now Minecraft lovers can play a special version of UNO!
  • Same as Basic UNO but features Minecraft characters and includes special Creeper rule card. Draw this card and the other players have to draw three more cards from the pile!
  • The goal is to get rid of all the cards in your hand.
  • First player or team to 500 wins.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Mattel UNO

