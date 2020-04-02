Cards Against Humanity is arguably the most popular card game of all-time. Ok, maybe behind solitaire. But you get the point. However, Cards isn’t exactly the most family-friendly game. It’s safe to say that it’s not for everyone. So in this time of social distancing, the creators behind the wildly popular game have offered a bit of a truce. Cards Against Humanity Family Edition has made an appearance today on interwebs. And best of all? It’s free to play and free to download. Head below to find out how you can bring home the family version of this beloved card game.

Cards Against Humanity finally goes family style

If you’ve ever played the original Cards Against Humanity, you know that the game has a bit of a rough edge. After all, it’s a “party game for horrible people.” Typically a round of four or more players work through questions and assigned cards to come up with the funniest answer to various questions. Of course, the topics are a bit rough around the edges for younger families.

That’s where today’s announcement comes in. After over a year of development, a Family Edition of Cards Against Humanity is finally making an appearance. According to the folks behind this brand, it’s been quite the journey:

We’ve been working on it for over a year in consultation with child development experts and psychologists. Our plan was to surprise everyone with this in the fall, but we know a lot of families need something to do right now.

How to get the new Cards Against Humanity

After all that work, the people at Cards Against Humanity have decided to move up the fall release date in favor of a public beta period right now. The Family Edition is available for download as a free PDF file starting today. Of course, you won’t get the final production box and you’ll have to fashion your own cards, but most of the game will be available to play in this form.

Simply head over to this landing page to download the .PDF with all of the instructions and early “beta form” of the game:

So today we’re posting a public beta of Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition for free, so you can print it at home and play it right now with your bored family. We’ll figure out how to make money on it later.

We still fully expect Cards Against Humanity to unleash its family version later this year with fully availability at Amazon and other retailers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!