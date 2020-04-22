Amazon drops Fossil’s Sport Metal Smartwatch to $99 (Reg. up to $275)

- Apr. 22nd 2020 12:39 pm ET

$99
Amazon is offering the Fossil Sport Metal Smartwatch for $99 shipped. That’s up to $176 off recent pricing there and is among some of the best offers we’ve tracked in months. The size of this Fossil smartwatch strikes a nice balance by clocking in with a 41mm case size. Once strapped on, wearers will be able to keep tabs on heart rate and GPS. This wearable delivers up to 24-hour battery life in a design that’s ready to go swimming. Since it runs WearOS, you’ll be able to pair with Android or iOS devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Class up your new watch when nabbing Fossil’s 22mm Leather Watch Band for $23. You’ve saved enough with the deal above to easily swing it and you’re bound to appreciate having a “high-quality leather” option in your wardrobe.

Oh, and don’t forget that Withings’ 40mm Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch is still available for a 2020 low of $144. This option merges a traditional watch face with a small display that can relay your current heart rate.

Fossil Sport Metal Smartwatch features:

Receive smartphone notifications and app alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, download third party apps (your favorite ride-sharing or music apps), and customize your watch face; touchscreen functionality, built-in fitness tracker, microphone, music storage & controls, custom goal & alarm settings, calendar alerts, multiple time zones, weather, LED flashlight, wireless syncing

