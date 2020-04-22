Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion TV wall mount at $35 (Reg. $50+)

- Apr. 22nd 2020 4:56 pm ET

0

PERLESMITH (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Full Motion TV Wall Mount for $34.99 shipped with the code RGLKNST8 at checkout. This is down from its over $50 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll be able to hang TVs from 37- to 75-inches off of this mount, meaning that it’s great for all size home theaters. Plus, the full-motion feature means you can easily turn the display to face your bed, office, kitchen, or any other area. It also fits studs that are 16-, 18-, or 24-inches apart. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the full-motion feature for this 37- to 70-inch flat wall mount. It comes in at $18 Prime shipped and saves you quite a bit. While you’ll not be able to turn your display left or right, it does support tilt for making sure you have the perfect angle.

Looking for a new TV? We recently spotted a $100 discount on Hisense’s 65-inch 4K UHDTV. It’s available for $600 right now and would be a fantastic upgrade for any home theater.

PERLESMITH TV Wall Mount features:

UNIVERSAL TV COMPATIBILITY – Our TV wall mount fits most 37″-75″ flat panel TVs weighing up to 132lbs. It is suitable for wood stud distance from 16 – 24 inches. VESA pattern (mounting holes) is compatible with 200X100mm (8″x4″) 200X200mm(8″x8″) 300X200mm (12″x8″) 300X300mm (12″x12″) 400X300mm (16″x12″) 400X400mm (16″x16″) 600X400mm (24″x16″)

Home Theater PERLESMITH

