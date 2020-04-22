Hisense’s 65-inch 4K HDR Roku TV returns to Amazon low after $100 discount

- Apr. 22nd 2020 3:07 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart TV 2020 edition (65R8F) for $599.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $700, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches the all-time low set only once before. Centered around a 65-inch 4K HDR panel, Hisense’s latest TV brings a wide color gamut, a 240Hz refresh rate, and more to your home theater. Armed with built-in Roku support, you’ll be able to enjoy content from all the popular streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and more. You’ll also be able to hook up additional set top boxes, consoles, and more with the four HDMI ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 125 customers.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new TV? This best-selling $22 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 73,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Complete your home theater upgrade by picking up a soundbar. Luckily, we spotted a discount on Sony’s Powerful Mini model, which is currently down to $198. Plus, you’ll find additional options on sale from $115, as well.

Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart TV features:

Watch your favorite movies and shows in lifelike quality with this 65-inch Hisense 4K ULED Android smart TV. Dolby Vision HDR provides exceptional color, brightness and contrast, while the built-in Google Assistant enables voice control. This Hisense 4K ULED Android smart TV features automated scene recognition, matching video and sound settings to the content.

