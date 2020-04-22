Improve TV audio with Sony’s Powerful Mini Soundbar at $198 (Save 34%)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony 2.1-Channel HT-MT300/B Powerful Mini Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198 shipped. Also available for $2 more at Best Buy. Typically fetching closer to $300, today’s offer saves you 34% and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low and the best we’ve seen in years. Sony’s Mini Soundbar is an ideal option for those wanting to add improved TV audio into a setup with limited space. It features Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Digital audio, and a 2.1-Channel speaker system. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at USB, analog, and optical ports. Over 1,100 shoppers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More details can be found down below.

Those who can live without the additional subwoofer, and subsequently less bass, can grab VIZIO’s 29-inch 2-Channel Soundbar for $79 at Amazon. This more affordable option may not have the same sound or compact size as our featured deal, but will surely still dish out better audio than a TV’s built-in speakers.

Building out a surround sound setup? Yesterday we spotted a pair of Polk’s Series S15 Bookshelf Speakers on sale. Right now you can drop the regular $199 price tag down to $154.

Sony Powerful Mini Soundbar features:

Add an audio home theater experience to favorite programs with this 2.1-channel Sony sound bar. Its S-Force PRO Front Surround technology adds a cinematic feel to movie sounds, and it provides wireless control from your Bluetooth device via the SongPal app. Set the wireless subwoofer of this Sony sound bar on sofa mode to optimize bass details in under-the-couch setups.

