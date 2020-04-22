SodaStream Fizzi makes average drinks fun by carbonating them from $66.50

Target is offering the SodaStream Fizzi Soda Maker Starter Kit plus two extra bottles for $69.99 shipped. However, RedCard members save an additional 5%, dropping the price further to $66.49 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy and SodaStream both sell the base starter kit for $90 right now, which doesn’t include the extra two bottles. SodaStream is quite awesome if you’re a fan of carbonated beverages. It uses a CO2 tank in the back to carbonate the water in the provided container. You’ll be able to choose exactly how much carbonation is added to each beverage, making your next drink customized to you. This bundle also includes two smaller “grab and go” style bottles to use in the car and elsewhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, you’ll want to grab some Pink Grapefruit Zero Calorie Flavors for your SodaStream. These are made by the manufacturer and each bottle makes up to 9-liters of soda. For $20, you’ll get four bottles in this value pack.

You might also want to consider grabbing a 2-pack of 1L carbonation bottles. While you’ll get a single 1L bottle with today’s lead deal, alongside two more .5L bottles, having a few spare large ones for just $20 is a great investment.

SodaStream Fizzi features:

Make sparkling water, soda and cocktails right in your own kitchen with this SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water maker. It’s powered by an easy-to-install carbonation cylinder, making setup and maintenance convenient. The reusable bottles for this SodaStream Fizzi sparkling water maker are environmentally friendly and can be used with over 60 flavorings.

