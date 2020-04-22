Save on certified refurbished Philips Hue lights and accessories from $15

Update: The Play Bar package has sold out, but you’ll find plenty of additional deals right here.

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $15. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, whereas a $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. One standout is on Hue Play Bar 2-piece Starter Kit for $83.99 . Down from its usual $130 price tag, like you’d pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer comes within $6 of the all-time low and is the second-best to date. These Hue Play lights are perfect options for adding bias lighting to your home theater. Each of the included light bars come with an adhesive 3M mount that can also double as a stand. So whether you want to attach them right to the back of the TV or place the lights on a console, this kit has you covered. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Head below for more.

All of the discounted options in today’s sale are backed by a 90-day warranty. Find our top picks below.

Other standouts from the Philips Hue sale:

We’re seeing plenty of other smart home deals today, including a notable discount on the HomeKit-enabled ecobee SmartThermostat at $200 (save $50). Home Depot is also taking up to 40% off a selection of smart locks, and there’s even more in our guide.

Play Starter Kit features:

Create the most beautiful backlight for your television. Just mount Philips Hue Play behind your screen using the clips and double-sided tape included in the pack, and enhance your viewing experience with splashes of light surrounding your television. Search for Hue Sync (FREE) at meethue.com to your PC and synchronize your Philips Hue lights with your Music & Movies. Requires the Philip Hue Bridge for smart home connectivity.

