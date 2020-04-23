How to transition to clean energy, save money, and get $20 to Amazon in the process

When times are tight, it’s smart to look for ways to reduce your spending. Switching energy suppliers is a chore, but could lead to huge savings. Hit the jump for more details on Arcadia energy and how you can get a $20 Amazon gift card when you switch.

Luckily, one company, Arcadia, is on a mission to make cleaner energy choices and cost savings simple. The platform works alongside your existing utility and making the switch takes only two minutes. To get started, you simply type in your ZIP code and click to integrate your current utility account with Arcadia.

There are a few ways that Arcadia can help you save on your monthly energy bill, starting with the smart rate feature. Many people actually live in competitive electric states but are hesitant to shop around for suppliers due to the complexities of the industry. We don’t blame you. But Arcadia’s smart rate feature makes shopping around incredibly simple — they do all the behind-the-scenes legwork to find you lower rates. Depending on your previous rates, smart rate households can save an average of 20% on their monthly energy bills, which is no small feat. Plus, Arcadia matches 50% of your energy usage with renewable energy at no cost.

Even if you aren’t eligible for smart rate, you can rest assured that you won’t pay any more for the clean energy match than you currently do. Plus, if you pay your utility bill automatically through Arcadia’s platform, you’ll finally be able to pay your credit card with no fees. That means those credit card points will start rolling in.

You can switch your energy mix with a click, with no installation, no interruption to your service, and no long-term commitment. There isn’t even any paperwork, because you are not changing your utility — Arcadia works alongside your existing provider and buys renewable energy certificates on your behalf.

Of course, aside from reducing your bills, Arcadia helps you reduce your carbon footprint. One year of wind energy is the equivalent of keeping 7,700 pounds of coal from being burned, so switching your energy supply can have a pretty massive impact.

Head over to Arcadia now to see how much you can save, and get a $20 Amazon gift card or four free LED bulbs just for signing up.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!