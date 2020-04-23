NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem returns to Amazon low at $30 (Save 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR CM400 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $29.99 shipped. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Standout features here include up to 100Mb/s download speeds across its eight channels and support for Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox service plans. Though it’s a smart idea to check with your provider to confirm compatibility, just in case. Normally you’d spend upwards of $120 per year for a rental modem from your ISP, with NETGEAR’s CM600 paying for itself in no-time. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers. More below.

A great way to use some of your savings from the NETGEAR modem would be to grab some Ethernet cables for wiring everything in your new setup together. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting at $9 on Amazon.

Earlier this morning we spotted a discount on Google Nest Wifi, which comes bundled with two SanDisk microSD cards from $194. You’ll find that and much more in our Networking guide.

NETGEAR CM400 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem features:

The NETGEAR CM400 High Speed Cable Modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet, up to 340 Mbps. It is Cable Labs certified and with DOCSIS 3.0 is 8X faster than 2.0. It is compatible with U.S. cable Internet providers like Cablevision, Cox, Time Warner Cable, XFINITY & more.

