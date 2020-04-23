The Omni 20 USB-C battery has a 60W output, hub, more at $149 (Reg. $199)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the omnicharge Omni 20 USB-C Portable Power Bank for $149 shipped. Normally $199, and on sale for $189 direct right now, today’s discount is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time. This portable battery sports 20100mAh of capacity and offers up to 60W USB-C Power Delivery output, The secondary USB-C port can take up to 100W input, charging both the battery and your device at the same time. But, the features don’t stop there. You’ll also get dual 2.4A 18W USB-A outputs, and this portable battery can also function as a USB hub to plug standard devices into your computer or tablet connected via USB-C. Ratings are thin here, but the Omni 20+ model on Amazon is well-reviewed overall.

If 20100mAh is a bit much for you, and nothing you own uses 60W USB-C charging, then you can save quite a bit of cash. This 18W USB-C Portable Battery is a great investment. It offers 20000mAh of capacity and 18W USB-C charging, making sure it works with all of your gear. Plus, at $34 shipped on Amazon, it’ll only cost you a fraction of what today’s deal would.

Speaking of USB-C, we spotted a USB-C to Lightning cable on sale for $10 in our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup. This will enable fast charging on your iPhone and is an absolute must-have.

Omni 20 USB-C Portable Power Bank features:

Charge your gadgets and transfer data while you’re on the go with the Omni 20 USB Type-C+ Portable Charger and Hub from omnicharge. Boasting a 6-cell / 72Wh 20100mAh lithium-ion battery, the Omni 20 comes with two USB Type-A charging ports that support QuickCharge 3.0 and up to 18W (5V / 3A, 9V / 2A, and 12V / 1.5A). There are also two USB Type-C ports, one of which supports USB Power Delivery, with an input rating of up to 45W and an output rating up to 60W. The second USB Type-C port doesn’t support Power Delivery, but does support up to 100W of power. One of the USB Type-C ports doubles as a USB hub host for your computer, allowing for USB 2.0 data transfers with devices connected to the second USB Type-C port and the two Type-A ports. The charger also supports up to 10W of wireless charging, while Quick Charge 3.0 support helps to ensure your gadgets are charged as rapidly as possible. A 1.3″ OLED display lets you monitor the charger’s status.

