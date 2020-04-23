Smartphone Accessories: 6-Foot USB-C Lightning Cable $10 (Save 28%), more

Use the USB C to lightning cable with your USB-C power adapter ( like Apple 18W 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C power adapter) to fast charge iPhone 11 and more. Each USB C to lightning cable contains an authorization chip (C94) issued by Apple to ensure 100% compatibility with Apple iOS devices. Ensure complete safety and high speed charging & sync.

Thanks to bulletproof braided nylon, this USB C to lightning cable can withstand over 30,000 bending and hold up to 175 pounds (80KG). Lasts 30x longer than other cables.