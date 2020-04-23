Smartphone Accessories: 6-Foot USB-C Lightning Cable $10 (Save 28%), more

- Apr. 23rd 2020 10:34 am ET

Xcentz (99% positive all-time feedback from 3,900+) via Amazon offers its 6-Foot USB-C Lightning Cable for $9.99 Prime shipped when code TETQH67K has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $14, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the best we’ve seen. Adding a 6-foot Lightning cable into your charging arsenal makes it easy to stay powered whether you’re refueling from the couch or charging overnight. Plus, the braided nylon exterior has a 30,000-bend rating, ensuring it’s built to last. Over 365 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • RAVPower 20100 USB-C Power Bank: $34 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 63P9NVK9
  • Seneo 10W Qi Charging Stand: $11 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
    • w/ code SKUXWMHD
  • Aukey 90-degree USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $9 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ code U4PJ462S 
  • EasyAcc 18W USB-C Wall Charger: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code B5MBHA5U 
  • Aukey FM Transmitter Car Charging Kit: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code A2UVHNGJ

Use the USB C to lightning cable with your USB-C power adapter ( like Apple 18W 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C power adapter) to fast charge iPhone 11 and more. Each USB C to lightning cable contains an authorization chip (C94) issued by Apple to ensure 100% compatibility with Apple iOS devices. Ensure complete safety and high speed charging & sync. 

Thanks to bulletproof braided nylon, this USB C to lightning cable can withstand over 30,000 bending and hold up to 175 pounds (80KG). Lasts 30x longer than other cables.

