Smartphone Accessories: 6-Foot USB-C Lightning Cable $10 (Save 28%), more

Xcentz (99% positive all-time feedback from 3,900+) via Amazon offers its 6-Foot USB-C Lightning Cable for $9.99 Prime shipped when code TETQH67K has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $14, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the best we’ve seen. Adding a 6-foot Lightning cable into your charging arsenal makes it easy to stay powered whether you’re refueling from the couch or charging overnight. Plus, the braided nylon exterior has a 30,000-bend rating, ensuring it’s built to last. Over 365 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
Use the USB C to lightning cable with your USB-C power adapter ( like Apple 18W 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C power adapter) to fast charge iPhone 11 and more. Each USB C to lightning cable contains an authorization chip (C94) issued by Apple to ensure 100% compatibility with Apple iOS devices. Ensure complete safety and high speed charging & sync.
Thanks to bulletproof braided nylon, this USB C to lightning cable can withstand over 30,000 bending and hold up to 175 pounds (80KG). Lasts 30x longer than other cables.
