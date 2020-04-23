Real Simple Magazine Kindle Edition at 50% off + many more from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 1-year of Real Simple Magazine Kindle Edition for $5. Regularly $10 or so, today’s offer is as much as 50% off and the best price we can find. You can opt for a free 28-day trial on the listing page as well, but be sure to cancel the sub before it lapses or you’ll get charged full price. Real Simple is described as a one-stop shop for “healthy weeknight meals, home organization and decor, beauty, etiquette, health and wellness, personal finance, work-life balance, and so much more.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

When it comes to digital reading material, Amazon has you covered. Along with today’s Gold Box offer above, you’ll find a host of downloadable magazine deals on sale from $5 right here including Better Homes & Gardens, Family Handyman, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, and many more.

Be sure to claim your Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies and brwose through our latest reading list for some new ideas. But if its graphic novels you’re after, ComiXology has loads of notable offers live right now on Batman, Wonder Woman, Marvel Avengers, and much more from $1.

More on Real Simple Magazine:

Real Simple is dedicated to making your life easier-every single day. Real Simple creates a positive, supportive, and relaxing experience through which modern women can learn, connect and share inspiring ideas and smart solutions that make their busy lives more enjoyable. Every page is practical yet sophisticated-just like you. A Real Simple subscription will give you the tools to live a more beautiful, mindful, and meaningful life.

