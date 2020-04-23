Camp in your truck bed with this Rightline Gear Tent at under $121 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Rightline Gear Full-Size Truck Bed Tent (110730) for $120.78 shipped. That’s $59 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you or a friend owns a truck and a camping trip is on the docket, this tent is worth a quick peek. It fits in full-size truck beds and sports a floor-less design that allows you to set it up without needing to remove gear. Each seam is sealed with water-resistant fabric that aims to keep you dry no matter what the weather is like. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough cash leftover to grab one or two of Coleman’s Brazos Sleeping Bags for $24 each. Measurements are 75- by 33-inches and its design prevents heat loss helping you stay warm in temperatures as low as 20ºF.

If golf is also on your list of upcoming outdoor activities, be sure to swing by today’s coverage of Garmin’s new Approach Z82 range finder. This high-tech offering sports an OLED screen, and displays 2D course overlays, and more.

Rightline Gear Truck Bed Tent features:

UNIQUE FLOORLESS DESIGN: Cut down on set up time; the Truck Tent’s floorless design allows for set up without removing gear from the bed.

1 YEAR MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY: Shop confidently; our service team is based in the USA & skillfully trained to help you with any questions or concerns.

QUALITY WEATHERPROOF CONSTRUCTION: Water resistant fabric with tape sealed seams keeps you dry, while the Tent’s heavy duty straps and nylon buckles won’t damage your truck’s finish.

