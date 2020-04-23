Nearly 1-year after Garmin dropped its Approach Z80 rangefinder, a next-generation offering has been unveiled. It’s dubbed Garmin Approach Z82, and the company claims it is “the industry’s most accurate golf laser range finder.” Once armed with this range finder, golfers will be able to gauge distances of up to 450-yards with accuracy that comes within 10-inches or less. Garmin promises a sharp image and “superior viewfinder” thanks to the integration of a high resolution OLED display. Continue reading for more details.

Garmin Approach Z82 delivers a robust feature set

Golfers hoping to level up their game this year now have an easy way to pull together tons of data about their next shot. In addition to calculating a distance to the pin, owners of Garmin Approach Z82 will also be able to see a full-color 2D overlay of the course they are on so long as its in the 41,000-course database.

Two more interesting data points collected include wind speed and direction. It can even project an adjusted distance that takes incline and decline of a given course into mind, delivering an idea of how the course will actually play. All of this data brings almost a video game-like experience directly to the course as players will be able to piece together each part of the puzzle prior to taking their next swing.

“A strong feature set of golf options that now include wind speed and direction displays, enhanced ranging performance, coupled with a new and improved viewfinder to provide a sharper, more comfortable viewing experience, make the Approach Z82 an invaluable tool for golfers of all skill levels,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

Pricing and availability

The brand new Garmin Approach Z82 is available now on Garmin.com and we expect it to soon replace last year’s Z80 model on Amazon. Those interested in this unit should set aside $599.99, a cost that mirrors the previous-generation’s launch price. Take note that last year’s model is currently available for $100 less.

9to5Toys’ Take

Admittedly, it has been a while since I’ve hit up the golf course. This is due to a recent move, cooler weather, and a variety of other things. Assuming history will repeat itself, once I do make it out there it is unlikely that I will take my game too seriously. I go out to enjoy the weather and absentmindedly try to do well. For this reason I don’t think I’m a part of the target audience for Garmin Approach Z82.

That being said, I do have friends that are always on the lookout for ways to improve their game. For similarly-driven players, Garmin Approach Z82 makes for a solid addition to the company’s ever-growing lineup of golf accessories.

