Start playing guitar with a $55 Rogue Dreadnought Acoustic (Reg. $100), more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is now offering the Rogue Dreadnought Acoustic Mahogany Guitar (RA-090) for $54.99 shipped. This model regularly sells for $88+ at Amazon, $80 at Walmart, and closer to $150 at Guitar Center. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a great practice instrument for pros or the ideal starter instrument for those just picking it up. Features include a laminate mahogany body with a natural gloss finish, a rosewood-like fingerboard, and a nato C-shaped neck. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Well, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better starter guitar for less than $55. Outside of some of the no-name brands we aren’t familiar with, like this mini beginner acoustic at $35, today’s Rogue offer is the best option we can find out there.

And remember, Fender is still offering 3-months of its online guitar/bass/ukulele learning platform for free. Regularly a $25 offer, you can access these lessons from any of your devices as well.

We also still have some notable Ukulele deals available if that’s more your vibe:

More on the Rogue Dreadnought Acoustic Mahogany Guitar:

The super-affordable Rogue RA-090 Mahogany Acoustic Guitar is an excellent entry-level 25.4″ scale guitar with laminate mahogany body and top finished off by a natural gloss to keep it in peak condition for years. Other features include a mahogany C-shaped neck, simulated rosewood fingerboard, simulated belly bridge, and an ivory color plastic saddle and nut.

