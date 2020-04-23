Start playing guitar with a $55 Rogue Dreadnought Acoustic (Reg. $100), more

- Apr. 23rd 2020 5:09 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $55
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is now offering the Rogue Dreadnought Acoustic Mahogany Guitar (RA-090) for $54.99 shipped. This model regularly sells for $88+ at Amazon, $80 at Walmart, and closer to $150 at Guitar Center. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a great practice instrument for pros or the ideal starter instrument for those just picking it up. Features include a laminate mahogany body with a natural gloss finish, a rosewood-like fingerboard, and a nato C-shaped neck. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Well, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better starter guitar for less than $55. Outside of some of the no-name brands we aren’t familiar with, like this mini beginner acoustic at $35, today’s Rogue offer is the best option we can find out there.

And remember, Fender is still offering 3-months of its online guitar/bass/ukulele learning platform for free. Regularly a $25 offer, you can access these lessons from any of your devices as well.

We also still have some notable Ukulele deals available if that’s more your vibe:

More on the Rogue Dreadnought Acoustic Mahogany Guitar:

The super-affordable Rogue RA-090 Mahogany Acoustic Guitar is an excellent entry-level 25.4″ scale guitar with laminate mahogany body and top finished off by a natural gloss to keep it in peak condition for years. Other features include a mahogany C-shaped neck, simulated rosewood fingerboard, simulated belly bridge, and an ivory color plastic saddle and nut. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $55
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Musician's Friend

Musician's Friend
Rogue

Rogue

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard