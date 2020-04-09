You can now score some Fender Play for free. The online guitar lessons platform from Fender is now offering the first 3-months for free in order to keep folks busy during this time of social distancing. According to the promotion landing page, this deal is only for the first 1-million people to sign-up, so jump in while you can. “There’s no cost. No catch. Just music” and free guitar lessons for all. The platform also supports bass and ukulele players as well. All the details are down below.

Fender Play for FREE:

This is the very first time we have seen Fender Play for free. The online service is regularly $14 per month, $50 for 6-months or $90 for a full year, so you’re saving up to $42 here. With over 13 million lessons taken already and over 17,000-hours spent on the curriculum, Fender Play is a great place for beginners to start their journey and some free online guitar lessons might be just what the doctor ordered right now.

Available on your phone, tablet, or desktop, you’ll find everything from bite-size lessons with professional-quality video, to the ability to track your progress, and the options to kick-up a lesson anywhere and anytime (providing it’s in your own personal space for right now). With a number of “world-class musicians” as teachers, players can learn at their own pace and by playing songs they already love. And in my opinion, that’s the best way to get started anyway.

Simply head over to this page and redeem a code to get your Fender Play for free. As noted on the sign-up page, “you may need to temporarily disable ad blockers to see the code. If you are having issues seeing a code, try an Incognito or Private browsing mode.” It’s hard to tell if your free subscription will automatically transfer to a paid one, but there is no credit cards required for the free access so just make sure you manually check before your 3-months are up.

And speaking of guitars, we have plenty of models on sale right now for both beginners and seasoned vets starting from $55. Those include models from Guild, Fender, Epiphone, Yamaha, and more.

More details on the promotion :

We’re blown away by the overwhelming response to our 3-month offer for free guitar, bass and ukulele lessons. It’s clear we need music more than ever. So, we’re keeping it going and extending the offer to the first 1 million who sign up for Fender Play. There’s no cost. No catch. Just music. We’re all going to be spending more time inside – so we might as well make some noise

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!