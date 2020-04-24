Clank! Legacy Acquisitions is a family game night must at $51.50 (Reg. $70)

Walmart is offering Clank! Legacy Acquisitions Incorporated Board Game for $51.54 shipped. Normally closer to $70 at Amazon, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Clank! offers a unique and fun twist to normal board games, making it fun for the whole family. A few months ago I played this game with my family and absolutely loved it. You’ll race to see who has the best strategy to accumulate points but also be the first to exit the cave, all the while hoping you won’t get trapped underground. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Already own Clank! but want to expand your game? Well, the C-Team add-on is a must-have. It comes in at $24 Prime shipped on Amazon and gives you all-new characters to play, along with some additional features.

For a lower-cost game, Cards Against Humanity is offering its Family Edition for FREE right now. That’s right, just download it and print the cards yourself to have tons of laughs on family game night, all without paying a dime.

Clank! Legacy Acquisitions features:

Shape your world — the choices you make affect your story, your board, and your cards!

Climb the corporate adventuring ladder in a fantastical 10+ game campaign!

Continue your story with a unique and fully replayable post-campaign game!

