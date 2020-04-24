Cuisinart cast iron cookware from $60: Casserole or Chicken Fryer (Reg. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering the 7-quart Cuisinart Oval Cast Iron Casserole in matte Snow White for $59.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Currently $110 at Amazon, this model ranges in price from between $70 and as much as $130 depending on the color. Today’s offer is matching our previous and the lowest we can find. Made of cast iron for “superior” heat retention, it also features a porcelain enamel exterior for bright, vibrant colors and a surface that won’t “impart flavors or absorb odors.” This 7-quart casserole dish is safe on induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas, and electric stove-tops as well in the oven and under the broiler. Rated 4+ stars from over 760 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Woot is also offering the matching 12-inch Cuisinart Chicken Fryer for $59.99 with free Prime shipping. Regularly between $70 and well over $100, this model currently sells for $100 at Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from over 400 customers. You’re looking at essentially the same specs here as the lead deal, just in a different form factor.

We also have Amazon’s best-selling cast iron grill panat $35 ($10 off). And be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional household deals including plants, furniture, coffee makers and much more.

More on the Cuisinart Oval Cast Iron Casserole:

Cast iron improves its solid reputation with Cuisinart Chef’s Enameled Cast Iron cookware! Home chefs can explore different cooking methods – from searing or grilling in the pans to slow braising or simmering in the casseroles. With incredible heat retention and even heat distribution, these versatile pieces yield great results whether it’s on the stove or in the broiler or oven. They also can go from oven to table and double as elegant serving pieces!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!