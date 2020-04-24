Home Depot 1-day sale features patio furniture, umbrellas, more up to 25% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off patio furniture, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hampton Bay Park Meadows Loveseat for $230.30. As a comparison, it originally sold for $329 but trends around $280 or more at various retailers. This love seat is designed for outdoor spaces and supports up to 500-pounds of weight. Its cushions are made for spring and summer weather and can be easily cleaned, if needed. Includes a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 400 Home Depot reviewers. You can dive into the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the Home Decorators Set of Outdoor Dining Chairs for $246.95. That’s down $75 from the regular price and the best we can find. These chairs are a great addition to any outdoor eating space with its “durable steel frame and weather-resistant wicker” alongside included pads and pillows. Again, you’ll get outdoor-rated fabrics here, which make it a great pair for multiple seasons of the year. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on outdoor essentials. Home Depot has a number of notable deals on umbrellas, outdoor lighting, and more through the end of the day.

Hampton Bay Park Meadows Loveseat features:

Create a cozy getaway right outside your home with this Park Meadows Patio Loveseat with Beige Cushions. A multi-tone all-weather brown wicker finish lends a sophisticated look to your space, while the powder-coated reinforced steel frame offers durability and corrosion resistance for many seasons of outdoor use on a porch, patio or terrace. Also a splendid choice for indoor use in a sunroom or screened porch, this brown wicker loveseat coordinates with other pieces in the Park Meadows Collection (sold separately) to give your expanse a cohesive look. With a seat height of 14 in., it provides utmost relaxation and includes beige cushions to comfortably seat two people while supporting up to 500 lbs.

