Motorola’s Moto G7 Power smartphone drops to $180 (Save $80), more from $130

- Apr. 24th 2020 9:27 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped in Marine Blue. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches our previous mention from January for the Amazon all-time low. Motorola’s G7 Power comes equipped with a 6.2-inch bezel-less screen, a 12MP and 8MP dual real camera system, and expandable microSD card storage. You can expect to enjoy up to 3-days of battery life, alongside the inclusions of a water-repellent design and face unlock. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the unlocked Moto G7 Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer saves you $70 and matches the all-time low. This model features a similar Android experience as the lead deal, but with a 5.7-inch HD display and a single 12MP camera. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You’ll find the standard Moto G7 on sale too, now priced at $211 from Amazon. That saves you 30% and is one of the lowest we’ve seen in months. 

If you’re dealing with a massive collection of photos or music, odds are 32GB of onboard storage won’t cut it, regardless of which Motorola handset you opt for. That’s why Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $25 is an essential add-on. It’ll let you max out the either version of G7’s expandable storage, and ensure you don’t run out of space well into the future.

Motorola Moto G7 Power features:

Upgrade your mobile life with this Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone in marine blue. With 32GB of storage and MicroSD card support, this device has plenty of storage for your data, and the 5000mAh battery provides up to 3 days of life on a full charge. This Motorola Moto G7 Power smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon processor for snappy performance across all tasks.

