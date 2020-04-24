Sharp’s budget-friendly 4K Smart TV with Roku is $300, today only ($80 off)

- Apr. 24th 2020 9:40 am ET

$300
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Sharp 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Roku for $299.99 shipped. That’s $180 off the original price and down $80 from the regular going rate. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2020. With 4K and HDR support, along with built-in Roku functionality, this is a solid buy as a secondary TV in the bedroom or den. You’ll be able to stream all of your favorite content, alongside three HDMI inputs providing plenty of connectivity. This TV does a great job blending notable features like streaming services with a friendly price tag. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 680 Best Buy customers.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Looking to further simplify your home theater? Don’t miss today’s other hot 24-hour deal at Best Buy on the Sevenhugs Smart Remote at $150. That’s a 25% savings from the regular going rate on this popular touchscreen universal remote with added functionality. Check out all the details here.

Sharp 55-inch Roku UHDTV features:

Jump in to all the action of your favorite movies and sporting events with a flip of the switch on this Sharp 4K television. Ultra HD offers a dazzling real-life image, surrounding you with crisp color and sound. This Sharp 4K television is compatible with over 4,000 streaming channels so you can keep up with everything.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$300
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Sharp

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp