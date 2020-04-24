Sevenhugs Smart Remote U commands TVs, smart lights, more at $150 (Save 25%)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sevenhugs Smart Remote U for $149.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 25%, and is the lowest we’ve seen this year so far. Armed with a touchscreen display, this universal remote stands out from its competition by tackling both your home theater and smart home. Smart Remote U can control everything from TVs and speakers to Philips Hue lighting, smart plugs, and much more. Over 60% of customers have left a 4+ star rating and be sure to give our announcement coverage a look for extra details. Head below for more.

Those in search of all-in-one control over their home theater on a tighter budget will want to check out the Logitech Harmony Companion. This alternative nets you much of the same home theater control and smart home interactions, but with a $110 price tag. Going this route does mean you’ll ditch the touchscreen design in favor of a more typical remote.

For more options that may be a better fit for your setup, check out our selection of the best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10. If you don’t need something quite as high-end as the two aforementioned options, there’s surely something in our roundup that’ll fit the bill.

Sevenhugs Smart Remote U features:

Control TVs, lights and stereos with this black Sevenhugs smart remote. The intuitive touch screen offers simplicity, and the Smart Remote companion app allows the user to customize the remote’s interface for different devices. This Sevenhugs smart remote lets you connect electronics and services via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, infrared and smart hubs for a simple installation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!