Rosewill’s budget-focused gaming mouse pad is down to just $7 right now

Newegg is offering the Rosewill Gaming Mouse Pad for $6.99 shipped. For comparison, Rosewill’s official Amazon storefront sells this mouse pad for $14 right now and today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve found that your mouse doesn’t track well on a desk, adding a mouse pad to your setup could be the solution. It’ll allow your mouse to easily track your movements, ensuring smooth gameplay and function all around. Plus, it’ll keep the desk nice and scratch-free if you put a bit too much pressure on your mouse, which is an added bonus. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the larger 14- by 10-inch design of today’s lead deal to save a few bucks. Belkin offers a 9- by 8-inch mouse pad for under $6 Prime shipped, which is a great option to go with if you’re wanting to save a bit more.

Looking for a new budget-focused mouse as well? Be sure to check out Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC G203, which just came out a few days ago. At $40, it’s one of the more budget-focused mice on the market that’s geared toward gamers, so it should absolutely be high up in your considerations.

Rosewill Gaming Mouse Pad features:

Rosewill pro gaming mouse pad comes with high quality nylon covered with well loomed surface so that gamers are able to play video games with precise control

The low friction surface make it optimal for gaming sensors and less resistance than other mousepads. This design ensures the easiest mouse movements and best response times.

Our ultra professional thick gaming mouse pad provides the most comfortable gaming and working experience you’ve ever had.

