Logitech is hoping to take back the budget realm with the introduction of its G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse. It offers gaming-grade performance, versatility, and a timeless design at a fantastic price. Offering a high-precision customizable sensor with up to 8,000 DPI, you’ll be at the top of your game with this $40 mouse. But, keep reading to find out who this mouse should be on every gaming desk.

Logitech’s G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse is a must-have for your gaming setup

This mouse isn’t designed to have all the bells and whistles of expensive gaming mice. Sure, it has RGB, but the main focus here is the fantastic sensor for the price. It is high-precision and offers adjustability with up to 8,000 DPI sensitivity. This gives you fantastic accuracy, tracking speed, and consistency in any game you play.

The classic design of this mouse includes a time-tested 6-button layout which can be used out-of-the-box or configured game-by-game to be exactly what you need it to be.

“With the explosion of play around the world and across all ages, we wanted to develop a mouse that gave all gamers access to some of our most innovative technology,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. “The Logitech G 203 Gaming Mouse brings high-performance technology, RGB lighting and great comfort in a tried and true design. This mouse is sure to help you outperform the competition.”

High precision when compared to other similarly-priced mice

Logitech’s G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse can “communicate at up to 1,000 reports per second.” This is around eight times faster than standard mice, which allows the G203 LIGHTSYNC to have near-instantaneous responses when moved or click. Plus, the metal spring button tensioning system used here can help the left and right mouse buttons deliver exceptional clicks, response, and consistency.

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse pricing and availability

The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse should be available in May 2020 in both black and white versions. It will launch at $39.99, which makes it one of Logitech’s most budget-friendly gaming mice to-date.

9to5Toys’ take

I love that companies are starting to focus more on budget-friendly accessories. While there was a trend among many companies to produce and launch high-end, and therefore high-priced peripherals and accessories, companies are starting to realize that many gamers don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on mice and keyboards, so they can have more money to spend on the components of their computers. Hopefully, Logitech continues this streak and keeps launching more and more budget-focused accessories down the line.

