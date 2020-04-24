Save big on Kershaw pocket knives in this 1-day-only Woot sale from $22

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Kershaw pocket knives with prices from $22 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Blur Tanto Serrated Knife at $51.99, which normally goes for closer to $65. I’ve owned this knife personally since 2017 and absolutely love it. It’s great because the blade holds its edge quite well through the years, and the serrated portion is as sharp as ever even 3-years in. Plus, the sturdy build lets you know it won’t fall apart when you’re using it, which is always nice. Kershaw even provides a lifetime warranty with your purchase, ensuring that your knife will last for generations. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands. Shop the entire Kershaw sale here.

Should you pick up a knife today, be sure to grab the Lansky BladeMedic. It’s available for under $13 at Amazon and offers you the ability to sharpen just about any blade. I also own BladeMedic, and love using it to sharpen my knives to make them good as new.

Don’t forget that we saw the Kershaw Bareknuckle drop to a new all-time low yesterday. It’s available for $54.50, which is a fantastic deal compared to its regular going rate of around $65.

Kershaw Blur Tanto Knife features:

SpeedSafe Assisted Opening makes for easy one-handed safe opening with thumbstud

Reversible pocketclip allows for carry tip up or tip down on the right side using pre-drilled holes

Knife blade held in place with a secure liner lock, giving the knife a slim, sleek and stylish design while keeping the blade secure and the user safe

