Keep tabs on home while away with TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Camera: $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Spot 1080p Indoor Camera for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This compact indoor camera sports a 130-degree field of view and captures footage at a crisp resolution of 1080p. Owners are able to define custom motion detection areas and toggle alerts on and off, as needed. Wielding one of these allows you to keep tabs on home when away for the day or on vacation. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Peek at our hands-on video review to learn more.

Take an alternate and slightly more affordable path with Blink Mini for $35. This new indoor camera recently debuted and is the latest addition the Blink lineup. Ratings are good at 4.1/5 stars, but not quite as solid as the TP-Link offering above.

While you’re at it, why not swing by our freshly-found discount on August Smart Lock? It’s currently $25 off, bringing today’s price down to $95. With nearly 2,500 Amazon reviews, this offering has received an average rating of 4.2/5 stars.

TP-Link Kasa Spot 1080p Indoor Camera features:

Crystal clear video: Sharp and clear 1080p Full HD provides high quality video right in the palm of your hand

Wide angle field of view: 130 degree, wide angle field of view makes sure nothing is out of view; Set it up in a corner and get a full view of your living room or place it on top of a shelf to get a great view of your kitchen

Instant activity alerts: No need to check your Kasa spot throughout the day; Get automatic alerts when it detects motion or sound

