August’s svelte Smart Lock sees $25 Amazon price drop, now $95

- Apr. 24th 2020 12:42 pm ET

$95
0

Amazon is offering the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock for $95 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and one of the best offers we’ve tracked in 2020. If you haven’t upgraded to a smart lock yet, now is an excellent time to give your door an upgrade. When it comes to deadbolts, August is arguable one of the best-looking out there. Since the August ecosystem is quite extensive, you’ll be able to pick up an August Connect at some point in the future to add remote locking and many other integrations like Alexa, Assistant, Airbnb, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to grab a matching Kwikset Halifax Door Handle for $25. I recently bought two of these for my home. Installation was straightforward and it’s very clear that they are comprised of high-quality materials.

Now that your entry door has been upgraded, it may be time to deck out the front porch with some fresh patio furniture. Lucky for you we’ve rounded up Home Depot’s 1-day sale which slices up to 25% off.

August Smart Lock features:

  • Add an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge (sold separately) to remotely lock/unlock and monitor your door as well to integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, Airbnb, Home Away Simplisafe and others.
  • Secure, keyless entry for your smart home. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone.
  • Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt, so everyone can still use their keys.

