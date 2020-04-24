VUDU’s $5 weekend sale includes Passengers in 4K, Baby Driver, The Mask, more

VUDU is back with another $5 weekend sale, this time featuring both 4K and HD movies alike. One of our favorites is Passengers in 4K, which goes for $10 at Google Play on sale right now. This movie stars Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, giving it a fantastic cast. You’ll follow these two as they attempt to take on a crazy adventure, entering hibernation pods for a trip to start a new life on another planet. However, something goes wrong and they’re awoken 90-years before anyone else and become the only two people walking around on a massive spaceship. There are 5,000 sleeping passengers who need them to come through and fix the ship before calamity strikes, but can they do it? Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, or drop by VUDU to view all titles included.

Our top $5 picks:

If you’re wanting a wider variety of available movies, be sure to swing by our iTunes roundup from earlier. Prices start at $5 and include Game of Thrones, 4K movies, and more to choose from.

More about Passengers:

Jim and Aurora are on-board a spaceship transporting them to a new life on another planet. The trip takes a deadly turn when their hibernation pods mysteriously wake them 90 years before they reach their destination. As they try to unravel the mystery behind the malfunction, they begin to fall for each other only to discover that the ship itself is in grave danger. With the lives of 5000 sleeping passengers at stake, only Jim and Aurora can save them all.

