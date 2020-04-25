Save over 50% on annual National Geographic Kindle subs with prices from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering annual National Geographic Kindle Subscriptions from $9. Normally, you’d pay $20 for a year of this magazine with today’s deal being one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in a while. If you’re someone who loves learning about nature and everything it offers, then National Geographic is for you. This subscription is based around Amazon’s Kindle eReading platform and offers digital access to this famed magazine on your smartphone, tablet, or Kindle device. Plus, Amazon includes a 28-day risk-free trial with purchase, ensuring that you’ll love the magazine or not be charged a dime. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for other magazine subscriptions to pick up for some light reading? Well, we’ve got plenty to choose from in our roundup from yesterday. Prices start at $5, and you’ll find best-sellers like Wired, Bon Appetit, GQ, Esquire, and many more.

More about National Geographic:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology. For your convenience, issues are auto-delivered wirelessly to your Kindle at the same time the print edition hits the newsstand. Kindle Magazines are fully downloaded onto your Kindle so you can read them even when you’re not wirelessly connected.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!