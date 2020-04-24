DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s sale with a series of notable magazine offers starting from under $5. You’ll find many of the most popular titles in the sale including, but not limited to, Wired, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Bon Appetit, GQ, Esquire, and many more. No codes are required for the sale prices and be sure to head below for a closer look at all the deals.

This weekend’s best magazine offers:

While it’s hard to go wrong among today’s magazine offers, one standout would have to be Wired magazine at $4.95 per year. Regularly up to $25, Amazon currently has it on sale for $5 as well alongside a host of other titles but you will get hit with auto-renewals here. If you do, however, choose to take the Amazon route, just remember to cancel your subscription manually before the year is up or it will renew at full price.

Be sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s magazine offers right here for additional deals on all of the aforementioned titles. And remember, Amazon still has a collection of downloadable magazine deals from $5 including Better Homes & Gardens, Family Handyman, Men’s Health, and many others.

But the reading material deals don’t stop there. Along with this freebie offer on The Healthy Cookbook: Simple Homestyle Recipes at Amazon, the Prime Book Box for kids is down to $17 and our ComiXology deal hub is loaded with top-notch graphic novels reads from Marvel, DC, and many more. Time is running out on the Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies and don’t forget to check our latest reading list for more ideas.

More on Wired:

This Weekend’s best magazine offers: Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

