Samsung’s The Frame 4K Smart UHDTVs start at $760 (Refurb, Orig. $1,700+)

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished Samsung The Frame 4K HDR Smart UHDTVs (2019 editions) on sale with price from $760 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite model is the 55-inch version, which is down to $979.99 right now. Originally listed at $2,000, this model generally goes for around $1,180 at Amazon in new condition with today’s price being among the best we’ve seen all-time. The Frame TVs from Samsung offer a unique feature of essentially turning into a picture frame when not in use. This makes your TV more than just a place to watch movies, as it becomes a decoration piece once the show’s over. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

On the hunt for something a little more budget-focused? Well, TCL’s 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV is available for $280 at Amazon. While it won’t turn into a photo frame after the movie, it’ll be a fantastic screen upgrade if you’re wanting to take the dive into 4K content.

Looking for other great home theater deals? Well, we’re currently tracking the Sonos Playbar and Sub at fantastic prices of $549 each. These speakers will take your movie watching up a notch and bring the theater experience home for sure.

Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV

See breathtaking art and 4K content with this Samsung The Frame 55-inch smart QLED TV. Quantum dot technology renders true-to-life details of Ultra HD and HDR movies, and the included One Connect box simplifies operation for connected devices. This Samsung The Frame 55-inch smart QLED TV has Bixby built-in and supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for intuitive voice control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!