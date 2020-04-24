Sonos Playbar and Sub both get $150 discounts to $549 for a limited time

Amazon offers the Sonos Playbar for $549 shipped. Also available direct from Sonos. That’s a $150 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Playbar upgrades your home theater audio experience with a forward-facing speaker and robust internals. Plus you’ll be able to stream all of your favorite music services, like Spotify and Apple Music, directly to your new speaker. Includes an optical input. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional Sonos deals.

Looking to add more bass to your setup? Amazon also has the Sonos Sub at $549, which is a $150 discount from the regular going rate as well. You’ll also find this deal at Sonos. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. Sonos Sub is a great pairing for your Playbar or any of Sonos’ other speaker systems. It connects wireless with existing Sonos products and provides that extra level of bass you want while watching movies. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Sonos Playbar is still available in certified refurbished condition at $449, which saves an extra $100 off the lead deal above.

Sonos Playbar features:

The mountable sound bar for TV, movies, music, and more.

Enjoy crisp dialogue and impressive bass from wall to wall with play bar. Control it with the Sonos app, your remote, and more.

Whether you mount it on the wall or place it below your TV on a stand or console, play bar automatically tunes itself for the best possible sound.

Play bar was specially tuned by oscar-winning sound engineers to emphasize the sound of the human voice so you can always follow the story.

