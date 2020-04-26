Grow herbs, veggies, and more inside with AeroGarden Harvest: $81 (Reg. $100)

- Apr. 26th 2020 9:33 am ET

Get this deal
$100 $81
0

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Harvest in black for $81.11 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a 19% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2020 so far. For comparison, this is also the best price in almost a year. AeroGarden Harvest can cultivate up to six plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system. It’s perfect for growing some fresh herbs or veggies, especially for those who don’t have room for a full setup outdoors. To help kickstart your garden, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. More below.

Want to expand which herbs, spices and plants you can grow? Amazon has you covered with a large list of available seed pod kits to use your savings on. The Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit includes several different types of lettuce at $16. Or there’s the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

AeroGarden Harvest features:

The AeroGarden Harvest is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house… your kitchen. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$100 $81
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
AeroGarden

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go