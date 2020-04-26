Fitbit Charge 3 returns to Amazon low at $100 (Save 33%), more from $70

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker for $99.95 shipped. Typically selling for $150, that’s good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $17, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Upgrade to the SE version for $120, down from $170. Charge 3 leaves the gate with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, smartphone notifications, and a full roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Plus, it touts 7-day battery life, which makes it a notable option for those not wanting to have to charge their wearable each night. With all of us staying at home now, picking up a fitness tracker is a great way to ensure you’re getting enough activity in throughout the day. Rated 4.1/5 stars from just under 17,000 shoppers. Hit the jump for additional details.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Fitbit Inspire HR in several colors for $69.95. Down from $100, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since December and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Featuring heart rate monitoring and a similar set of fitness tracking features to the lead deal, but in a more compact design. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker features:

Strap on the durable, lightweight Charge 3 and begin your next workout without the hassle of going into your phone to configure settings as this tracker automatically detects most exercises. Furthermore, you can connect the Fitbit to an Android, iOS, or Windows-based smartphone and utilize the phone’s GPS to log your next run with real-time pace and distance tracking.

