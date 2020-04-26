Save up to 40% on iPhone screen protectors, car chargers, and more from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, power-innovation (99% positive all-time feedback from 185,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of screen protectors and car chargers from under $6 Prime shipped. One standout is on a 3-pack of Maxboost Edge-to-Edge iPhone 11 Screen Protectors at $9.29. Down from $15, today’s offer saves you nearly $6 and marks a new all-time low. Keep the display on your handset looking its best with these tempered glass protectors. An included frame makes it easy to line up the protector with your phone, so you don’t have to worry about misalignment or anything of the sorts. At just over $3 each, these screen protectors are a great investment to ensure your phone don’t have any unfortunate scratches, chips, or breaks. Nearly 200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for even more gear for your handset. With prices starting at under $6, there are some additional screen protectors or various sized iPhones, as well as car chargers, and more.

Maxboost iPhone 11 Screen Protectors features:

Maxboost’s Tempered Glass Screen Protector provides edge-to-edge protection for your iPhone XR’s screen against scratches, scrapes and minor drops. It’s 100% touch accurate, and compatible with haptic touch and facial recognition. Enjoy your iPhone’s Super Retina display with no worries! (NOTE: Fits with most phone cases EXCEPT cases with hefty raised edges such as battery cases.)

