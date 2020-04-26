Expand your Kindle library with discounted eBooks from $1 at Amazon, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of top reads on Kindle with prices starting at under $1. Each of today’s discounted eBooks will become a permanent addition to your collection and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app. Most of the titles normally sell for $10 or so, with today’s sale dropping them to some of the best prices we’ve seen. Today’s deal is a fantastic way to load up your Kindle library with new reads, especially with social distancing likely meaning you’ll have plenty of time to spend reading over the next few weeks. Most of the eBooks carry 4+ star ratings from thousands of readers and many are even best-sellers. Head below for our top picks and more.

Top Kindle reads include:

Also on sale today, Amazon has a 1-year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens on Kindle for $5. Typically you’d pay $13, with today’s offer saving you over 60% and matching the best we’ve seen as of late. As one of the most trusted publications on home and gardening out there, this magazine features everything from photos of lush garden spaces and unique living rooms to tips on DIY decorations and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,300 customers.

