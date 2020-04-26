Bundle Nest Thermostat E with a Hello Video Doorbell for $239 ($398 value)

BuyDig is currently bundling a Nest Thermostat E with a Hello Video Doorbell for $239 shipped when code LSR27 has been applied at checkout. Normally you’d pay $398 for the thermostat and doorbell, with today’s offer being the current combined sale prices by $90 and matching the 2020 low. This bundle is the perfect way to expand your Assistant-enabled smart home beyond just controlling connected plugs and the like. Nest Thermostat E will have you adjusting temperature by voice or setting automations to keep your home cool through the summer. Throw in the Hello Video Doorbell, and you’ll be able to monitor package deliveries and front porch activity with motion alerts. Both accessories carry 4.7/5 star ratings from thousands of shoppers.

The featured bundled is one of the most affordable ways to kickstart your smart home, but if you don’t need both accessories, there are some alternatives to consider instead. ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat packs much of the same functionality as the Google option, but enters with HomeKit and Alexa control alongside the Assistant-integration. It’ll run you $169 at Amazon, saving you a little extra from the package deal above.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, Google Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office, or your bed.

