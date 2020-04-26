Twelve South TimePorter gives your Apple Watch a home on-the-go for $40

Amazon offers the Twelve South TimePorter for Apple Watch in black at $39.98 shipped. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate. It goes for the typical $50 price tag at B&H and other retailers online. Twelve South’s TimePorter delivers an all-in-one solution for avid travelers and Apple Watch enthusiasts. Includes a compact case which holds Watch bands, charging cords, and more. A cutout on the top lets holds a power puck in place for charging at night. I’ve had one in my arsenal for a few years now, and it’s a great way to stay organized when away from home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Twelve South TimePorter features:

Compact travel case for your essential Apple Watch accessories

Holds magnetic charging disk, power adapter and extra bands

Built-in spool neatly manages extra cable while charging

Opens to create a multi-angle travel charging stand

Does not include charging cable, USB charger or Apple Watch band

