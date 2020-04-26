Twelve South TimePorter gives your Apple Watch a home on-the-go for $40

- Apr. 26th 2020 12:00 pm ET

$40
0

Amazon offers the Twelve South TimePorter for Apple Watch in black at $39.98 shipped. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate. It goes for the typical $50 price tag at B&H and other retailers online. Twelve South’s TimePorter delivers an all-in-one solution for avid travelers and Apple Watch enthusiasts. Includes a compact case which holds Watch bands, charging cords, and more. A cutout on the top lets holds a power puck in place for charging at night. I’ve had one in my arsenal for a few years now, and it’s a great way to stay organized when away from home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to good use and pick up a new Apple Watch band. While there are plenty of third-party options out there, you’ll certainly want to swing by our roundup of the best straps and bands from $5 for additional offerings.

Twelve South TimePorter features:

  • Compact travel case for your essential Apple Watch accessories
  • Holds magnetic charging disk, power adapter and extra bands
  • Built-in spool neatly manages extra cable while charging
  • Opens to create a multi-angle travel charging stand
  • Does not include charging cable, USB charger or Apple Watch band

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$40
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp