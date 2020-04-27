Anker’s 2-in-1 Apple Watch + iPhone charger leads this week’s best deals, more

Anker’s latest sale at Amazon is highlighted by the brand’s popular 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Wireless Charger for $23.99 shipped when promo code AKRA2570 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically goes for $30 with today’s deal marking the best price we’ve tracked to date. This wireless charger offers support for iPhone and Android devices, plus has a dedicated spot for your Apple Watch. You’ll need to provide your own charging puck for Apple’s wearable. Going this route will help simplify your nightstand setup. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Amazon reviewers.
Another standout is Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $20.88 Prime shipped when promo code SPKBT3102 is applied during checkout. You’d typically pay $28 or more here. This Bluetooth speaker is a great bargain buy as warmer weather starts to arrive across the country. Notable features here include 24-hour battery life and Bluetooth range up to 66-feet away. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals.
Other notable deals include:
- PowerPort USB-C PD Wall Charger: $18 (Reg. $22)
- PowerConf Bluetooth Speaker: $100 (Reg. $130)
- w/ code AKCONF3301
- Nebula Mars II Projector Sale: $330 (Reg. $460)
- w/ code NEBULAP2
- 20100mAh Portable Battery: $32 (Reg. $45)
- w/ code OPJV6E5U
- PowerPort III Nano USB-C Charger: $15 (Reg. $18)
- w/ code ANKERPPNA
- 6-ft. USB-C Cable: $13 (Reg. $18)
- w/ code AK532PL3C
- 5-in-1 USB-C Hub: $20 (Reg. $24)
- w/ code AKHUB8334
- 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: $34 (Reg. $40)
- w/ code AKHUB8352
- 2-pack PowerPort Mini: $11.50 (Reg. $14)
- w/ code ANKERPMN
- PowerStrip Pad: $29 (Reg. $36)
- w/ code ANKERPS7
Anker PowerWave+ Qi Charger features:
- Simultaneous Charging: With both a dedicated Apple Watch stand and wireless charging pad, you can power up your Apple Watch and charge your phone, AirPods, or other Qi-enabled device at the same time.
- Universal Compatibility: Compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-5, phones including iPhone, Samsung, and Sony, plus a wide range of wireless earbuds including AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and Pixel Buds.
- Choose How You Charge: Fold down the watch stand for easy storage or flip up to obtain the perfect angle for the Apple Watch’s Nightstand Mode.
