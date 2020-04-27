Capture memories with Canon’s 2-lens T7 kit at $324 (Refurb, Orig. $500), more

Canon is currently offering a wide selection of its DSLR cameras and accessories at fantastic prices in refurbished condition. One of our favorite deals from this sale is the Rebel EOS T7 with the 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses at $324 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy has this bundle listed for $500 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This camera sports a 24.1MP sensor and offers two lenses with a wide overall focal range, ensuring that you can capture just about any memory. It’ll record 1080p footage, making it great for recording major life events, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for more of our favorite cameras on sale, or drop by Canon’s landing page to view everything included.

Our top picks:

With your savings, there are some recommended accessories that you just need to check out. This 128GB SD card is just $21 Prime shipped and is a must-have. However, the Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod is also a requirement for capturing stable shots. The PIXI Mini can assist with both handheld and tabletop photography alike, and at $24 Prime shipped, it’s a great option.

Canon EOS T7 DSLR features:

Take stunning pictures with vibrant colors using this EOS Rebel T7 camera. The built-in Wi-Fi makes printing and sharing pictures quick and easy, and the auto-focus system creates crisp images at a moment’s notice. This EOS Rebel T7 camera takes Full HD video, allowing experiences to be captured with quality.

