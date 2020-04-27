Capture memories with Canon’s 2-lens T7 kit at $324 (Refurb, Orig. $500), more

- Apr. 27th 2020 1:47 pm ET

Save now!
0

Canon is currently offering a wide selection of its DSLR cameras and accessories at fantastic prices in refurbished condition. One of our favorite deals from this sale is the Rebel EOS T7 with the 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses at $324 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy has this bundle listed for $500 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This camera sports a 24.1MP sensor and offers two lenses with a wide overall focal range, ensuring that you can capture just about any memory. It’ll record 1080p footage, making it great for recording major life events, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for more of our favorite cameras on sale, or drop by Canon’s landing page to view everything included.

Our top picks:

With your savings, there are some recommended accessories that you just need to check out. This 128GB SD card is just $21 Prime shipped and is a must-have. However, the Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod is also a requirement for capturing stable shots. The PIXI Mini can assist with both handheld and tabletop photography alike, and at $24 Prime shipped, it’s a great option.

Canon EOS T7 DSLR features:

Take stunning pictures with vibrant colors using this EOS Rebel T7 camera. The built-in Wi-Fi makes printing and sharing pictures quick and easy, and the auto-focus system creates crisp images at a moment’s notice. This EOS Rebel T7 camera takes Full HD video, allowing experiences to be captured with quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save now!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Canon

Canon
dslr

dslr

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide