Chefman InstaCoffee Maker now matching Amazon all-time low at $25 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $50 at Best Buy and elsewhere, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. Along with its simple one-touch K-cup-style operation, this model is compatible with both coffee pods and ground beans for your convenience. It also sports a particularly slender build that looks great and won’t take up much space in the kitchen while being tall enough to accomodate up to 14-ounces of travel mug via the removable drip tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is certainly among the most affordable coffee makers out there and currently matching the usually rock-bottom Mr. Coffee 12-Cup. There really aren’t very many notable options for less outside of this highly-rated Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Switch Coffee Maker at $20 or one of those Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Makers at $13. While both notable alternatives, you won’t get the convenience of coffee pods here or the attractive slim design of the Chefman.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware and be sure to hit up our coffee bar feature for more ideas. We also happen to have some solid espresso machine deals at up to $200 off from Calphalon, De’Longhi, and more.

More on the Chefman InstaCoffee Coffee Maker:

With the InstaCoffee Single-Serve Coffee Maker, brewing up a piping hot cup of coffee is as easy as pour, push and go. Make fresh coffee in 30 seconds, exactly how you like it – this brewer can be used with K-Cups or your own freshly ground roast using the included filter. The sleek, compact design takes up little counter space and can be stored easily, making it the perfect coffee machine for any size kitchen, dorm, office desk, or hotel room. Break out your favorite travel mug!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!