Garmin vivofit 4 is an affordable wearable at $50 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the Garmin vivofit 4 for $49.99 shipped. That’s $30 off what Kohl’s is charging and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $10. Unlike many of the smartwatches out there, Garmin vivofit 4 offers 1+ year battery life. It also wields a swim- and shower-proof design, allowing you to get credit for every bit of activity. Wearers will gain insight into how many calories they’ve burned, steps taken, and distance traveled. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of reviewers.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to nab three new bands for $10. You can choose from many colors and wrist sizes, providing several personalization options.

Looking for something a bit more sophisticated? Fossil’s Gen 5 Smartwatch is down to $119.50. This stylish offering is $175 off, making now a great time to give it some consideration.

Garmin vívofit 4 features:

Features always on customizable color display and 1+ year battery life; no charging necessary. Safe for swimming and showering

Tracks steps, distance and calories burned, monitors sleep and provides a personalized daily step goal

Periodically syncs to Garmin Connect, where you can save, plan and share your activities, get involved in social challenges and more

