Fossil’s Gen 5 Smartwatch drops to new all-time low at $119.50 (Save $175)

Fossil is currently offering its Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for $119.40 shipped when code BIGDEAL has been applied at checkout. Other styles are available, as well. Typically selling for $295, the price just recently dropped to $199 like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $55 and marks a new all-time low. Pairing an all-metal housing with a dark leather band, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support alongside iOS compatibility. You’ll find the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities alongside heart rate monitoring, GPS, and more. Plus, battery life clocks in at over 24-hours on a single charge for all-day use. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking to bring another band into the mix for when it’s time to go for a run or workout, Fossil’s official silicone strap will only set you back $29 at Amazon right now. Adding this band to your new wearable is a great way to leverage some of your savings, especially for those hoping to put all of the fitness tracking capabilities to good use.

Over the weekend, we spotted some notable Fitbit offers, with the Charge 3 returning to an Amazon all-time low at $100. Plus, there are additional models on sale starting at $70. Or if you’re looking for a more classic timepiece without all the smartphone compatibility, Fossil’s spring clearance event has some options worth a closer look.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. Magnetic USB rapid charger included and charges up to 80% in under an hour. Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay. Now with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google Assistant responses and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!