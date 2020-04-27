PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller has fallen to $35 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller in Red for $35.01 shipped. Note: shipping is delayed until May 18. That’s over 20% off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to game controllers, PowerA is known for shipping respectable offerings for a value-focused price. Today’s deal highlights this, clocking in at about half of what Nintendo’s Pro Switch controller sells for. Arming yourself with this is a great way to boost comfort and ergonomics if you’ve been relying on Joy-Con controllers. PowerA is so confident in this offering that it’s backed by not a 1-, but 2-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Shave spending dramatically when opting for 8Bitdo’s Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad at $20. It’s compact and made to work on everything from Nintendo Switch to macOS, making it a versatile option worth having around.

Speaking of 8Bitdo, the company just unveiled its TG16 wireless controller. We promptly covered it, so be sure to check out our write-up to see images and learn all of the details.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Bluetooth wireless freedom

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

