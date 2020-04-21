8BitDo has made quite a name for itself over the past few years as it has released various add-on accessories for all of the latest gaming consoles. The new 8Bitdo TG16 arrives with a different look, however. This rectangular gamepad arrives with a fully wireless design supported by a built-in battery. This model is built primarily for Konami’s TurboGrafx-16 mini, however it will work with Nintendo Switch, as well. It’s available for pre-order today with a launch price of $25 with a ship date in a month or so. Hit the jump for full details on the new 8Bitdo TG16 wireless controller and more.

TurboGrafx-16 mini goes wireless

The new TurboGrafx-16 mini is hitting store shelves across the United States as we speak. But if you’re going for the latest retro console, you may want to consider ditching the included wired controllers for a cable-free option. Thankfully, 8BitDo is coming to the rescue with another right-on-time release for the TurboGrafx-16 mini.

Not only is the new TG16 wireless controller available for the latest retro console on the market, but it’s also compatible with PC Engine and CoreGrafx gaming systems, plus Nintendo Switch.

Available in your choice of three colors, 8BitDo arrives with a built-in 180mAh battery, which it says will last you 18-hours. There’s a D-pad along with four buttons, as well as start and select buttons. It covers all of the basics needed for various games on both the TurboGrafx-16 mini and Nintendo Switch.

Notable features include:

2.4G wireless gamepad for your PC engine mini, turbografx-16 mini, PC engine coregrafx mini system

Nintendo Switch compatibility with 2.4G USB receiver (included)

Includes 2.4G USB receiver

Lag-free & rechargeable built-in Lithium-Ion battery

Includes 2.4G Controller, 2.4G USB receiver and USB cable

The latest from 8BitDo is available for pre-order today at $24.99 via Amazon. It’s slated to ship in about a month on May 20. All three colors are available, including the retro Nintendo colorway.

9to5Toys’ Take

8BitDo is the champ when it comes to retro gaming accessories. Its latest addition arrives with a throwback feel that some would say even supersedes Nintendo and other iconic consoles. And to boot, the $25 price tag is pretty attractive, as well.

There’s likely to be even more retro gaming consoles on the horizon over the next few years. While there is plenty to be excited about there, it’s the add-on accessories from brands like 8BitDo that really take things to the next level.

Source: Engadget

