Record the skies with PolarPro ND Filters for Mavic 2 Pro at $95 (Reg. $130)

Adorama is offering the PolarPro Standard Series 6-pack ND Filter Set for DJI Mavic Pro 2 Drone at $49.95 shipped. Normally $130, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you have a Mavic Pro 2 that’s used for videography or long exposure photography of any kind, then picking up ND filters is an absolute must. Essentially, you can think of ND filters as sunglasses for your camera. It’ll allow you to keep shutter speeds at specific settings, like 1/50 if you’re shooting 24P, while still exposing properly. Plus, these can allow you to capture long exposure photos without blowing the image out if you’re at the beach, or anywhere else that’s bright and sunny. Ratings are thin here, but PolarPro is well-reviewed at Amazon.

With your savings, be sure to grab this phone mount for your drone’s remote. It makes it super simple to keep your smartphone at a nice angle and sets you back just $25 Prime shipped.

However, if you’ve yet to try out flying a drone, this model is a great option. It’s around $30 shipped at Amazon and would be a great starting place if you don’t own a Mavic 2 Pro.

PolarPro ND Filter Mavic 2 Pro features:

Precisely engineered for DJI Mavic 2 Pro (Fits Pro only)

6-Pack Includes: ND8, ND16, ND32, ND8/PL, ND16/PL, ND32/PL Mavic 2 filter, stock UV tool

Standard Series Glass – Optical glass that fully resolves Mavic 2 Pro sensor

Redesigned magnetic filter case with easier filter access and visibility

Adventure Assurance™ – Be satisfied with your PolarPro gear throughout your adventures or your money back.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!