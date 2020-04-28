Apple discounts new Star Wars 9-film collection to $80, bundles from $10, more

- Apr. 28th 2020 8:33 am ET

0

While May the 4th is still just under a week away, Apple is already celebrating with a huge sale on Star Wars films, including The Rise of Skywalker. That’s on top of plenty of other 4K movie deals from $5 and the latest featured $1 rental. Hit the jump for all that and more in this week’s roundup.

Star Wars deals highlight this week’s sale

Today’s best movie deals are highlight by the new Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 9-Movie Collection at $79.99. Regularly $100, this is the first discount we’ve tracked so far. With a total of nine films included here, that works out to roughly $9 per title, which is the best we’ve tracked at Apple all-time. Relieve the entire iconic saga including the newly-released The Rise of Skywalker.

Another standout is Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 1 at $14.99, which is at least 50% off the regular going rate and a new all-time low. You can also pick up individual Star Wars titles for $9.99 (Reg. $20) as part of today’s sale.

Other bundle deals

…and more

This week’s $0.99 HD rental is Black and Blue. You’d typically pay $5 or more this film at competing streaming services.

Best Apple Deals

Best Media Deals

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp